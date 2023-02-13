'Really excited about the WPL auction, a lot riding on it due to IPL's reputation,' says Mithali Raj

As the maiden Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction is all set to begin on Monday in Mumbai, the former Indian captain and legend, Mithali Raj is excited about it and said a lot will be riding on this due to the reputation of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). Mithali, who retired from international cricket in 2022 after serving the Indian women’s team for over two decades, recently got roped in as the mentor and advisor of Gujarat Titans – one of the five franchises in WPL. Admitting to be nervous before the start of the WPL auction, Mithali feels this is going to be the most expensive women’s cricket league in the world.

"Really very excited, a bit of nervousness as well to see how the tournament fares. Lot of expectations ride on it due to the reputation that IPL has. Everybody globally also feels that this would be the most expensive women's cricket league cricket. And the sort of stars that the tournament has pulled in, you know in the auction list. So, I am quite excited," Mithali Raj said ahead of the WPL auction in Mumbai.

The first of its kind tournament in India will be played between 4th to 26th March, 2023, and will comprise of five franchises - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz in the first edition.

On the other hand, Jhulan Goswami – who also got roped in as the mentor for the Mumbai-based franchise, said WPL is the biggest thing to happen to women’s cricket as everyone was looking forward to it for a long time. In a video uploaded by the BCCI on its social media handles, Jhulan said, "This is the biggest moment for women's cricket because we all have been looking forward to this for a long time and finally this thing has started and we must thank BCCI for starting the WPL."