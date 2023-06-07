Real Madrid set to sign 'extraordinary' teen midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund

Spanish giants Real Madrid signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday to secure one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

Madrid made the 19-year-old one of the most expensive players of all time with a 103 million euro ($110 million) deal, which could rise by up to 30 percent more.

Bellingham burst onto the biggest stage at the Qatar World Cup in 2022, driving England into the quarter-finals, where they were narrowly ousted by eventual runners-up France.

The midfielder, who turns 20 later in June, brought grace and balance to the Three Lions, with tireless energy to contribute at both ends of the pitch and maturity beyond his years.

That cool head helped him become Dortmund's youngest captain when he took the armband last October, and he took them to the brink of a rare title.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic has called Bellingham "the oldest 19-year-old in the world" and was taken aback by his unfluctuating level of performance.

"It is extraordinary to be able to play football so consistently at that age," said Terzic.

Bellingham scored eight goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances this season and was named the German top flight's player of the season in May, two days after his team missed out on the title in the final game of the season.

The Englishman was an unused substitute in the 2-2 draw with Mainz after sustaining a knee injury, watching on with frustration as his team failed to earn the victory which would have clinched their first title since 2012.

Bellingham began his career at Birmingham City, coming through the youth ranks and helping them avoid relegation from the Championship in his one first-team campaign at the club, 2019-20.

ALSO READ | WTC Final: Virat Kohli hopes for another Rohit Sharma century at the Oval

The midfielder became Birmingham's youngest ever player at 16 years and 38 days old, beating Trevor Francis' previous 1970 record.

Birmingham made the bold choice to retire Bellingham's shirt number, 22, when he left for Dortmund in 2020, "to remember one of our own and to inspire others".

The German side splashed 25 million euros ($27 million) on the then 17-year-old, which they have more than quadrupled now.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE