Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior was banned for two La Liga matches on Tuesday after his red card last week against Valencia.

Advertisment

Vinicius Jr handed 2-match ban

The Brazilian winger shoved goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski in the back of the neck after he had been pushed by the Los Che stopper.

Spanish champions Real Madrid came from behind to beat Valencia 2-1 on Friday after Vinicius' red card, moving top of the table.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | Champions Trophy: Mohammed Shami 'All Set to Take on the World'

Vinicius will miss upcoming league games against Las Palmas and Real Valladolid but is able to play in the Spanish Super Cup this week in Saudi Arabia, with Madrid facing Mallorca on Thursday in the semi-finals.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.