RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 live streaming: When & where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants

RCB vs LSG- IPL 2023: The match no. 15 of the Indian Premier League 2023 will take place between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants on April 10 at 7:30 pm IST. The encounter will take place at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. RCB will face LSG after being humbled by the KKKr in their last match. LSG, on the other hand, won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad and will be looking forward to continuing its winning spree.

Bangalore started this IPL season with a bang when they defeated Mumbai Indians in their first match but had to face a humbling defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders. They faced defeat by 81 runs and are expected to redeem themselves with this match. Hence, the match is expected to be an intense battle with efficiency on both sides.

RCB vs LSG- IPL 2023: Probable playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

IPL 2023- RCB vs LSG: Where will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

IPL 2023- RCB vs LSG: On what date will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be played on April 10.

IPL 2023- RCB vs LSG: What time will the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants begin?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST on April 9.

IPL 2023- RCB vs LSG: Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants?

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

