RCB vs LSG Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, match prediction, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

RCB vs LSG- IPL 2023: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will clash with the Lucknow Super Giants on Monday, April 10 at the Mr Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. The encounter will take place at 7:30 pm IST. After a humbling defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB will host LSG and look forward to redeeming their last match. Lucknow has managed to win two of their three fixtures so far and is in great form, but beating the Faf du Plesiss-led side will not be a cakewalk.

In order to register their second win of the season, RCB needs to improve significantly with the bat. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave them a good start but soon after their dismissal, their batting unit fell like a house of cards. Other than David Willey, bowlers looked pale as well and thus, there is a lot of room for improvement for RCB at the moment.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants will be confident ahead of the game. KL Rahul’s form is definitely a matter of concern but the good news is, he always proves his class against RCB. Mark Wood is expected to make his return to the playing XI. On the other hand, Quinton de Kock has returned back to India after his international commitments and is very likely to open the innings alongside Rahul.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the two team’s head-to-head stats:

RCB vs LSG- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

RCB and LSG have faced each other in 2 matches in the Indian Premier League. Out of these two matches, Bangalore won 2 whereas Lucknow has only faced defeat. None of the matches between the two teams has been played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium yet. The first IPL match was played on April 19, 2022, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai and the second match was played on May 25, 2022, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

In the first match, RCB scored 181 and defeat LSG as they could chase it down to 163 only. In the second match as well, RCB opted to bat first and gave an impressive chase number of 207 runs, to which LSG could make only 193 runs.

Matches played: 2

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore: 2

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants: 0

RCB vs LSG- IPL 2023: Pitch report

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore often helps the batters to dominate. Since it’s a small ground, one can definitely expect a high-scoring match. Anything above 180 will be a good score on this wicket and the captain winning the toss should elect to bowl first.

RCB vs LSG- IPL 2023: Weather forecast

The weather will be clear in the evening with the temperature around 25 degrees. Humidity will be close to 50 per cent and there is a negligible chance of rain. A small amount of dew is expected to play a massive role in the contest. The impact of dew might make the captains choose to chase.

RCB vs LSG- IPL 2023: Probable playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Michael Bracewell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi

RCB vs LSG- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s prospects look better and will win today’s match.

RCB vs LSG- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 7:30 pm IST

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema app

