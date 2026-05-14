/RCB vs KKR: Kohli’s first IPL 2026 hundred powers Bengaluru to top of points table

Virat Kohli has roared back to form and how. After registering two successive ducks against LSG and MI, King Kohli smashed his first hundred of this season - an unbeaten 105 off 60 balls, to see his IPL team home against KKR in Raipur on Wednesday (May 13). Chasing 193 following a delayed start due to a wet outfield, the RCB batting icon looked in ominous touch, whacking KKR bowlers to all parts of the ground. With a six-wicket win over KKR, RCB marched to the top of the points table with 16 points from 12 games, tied with Gujarat Titans, whereas KKR’s playoff hopes are now hanging by a thin thread.

Kohli broke several records on his way to his ninth IPL hundred – the most by any player in the league. Not only did he break the record for the most IPL appearances (279), he also became the quickest to 14,000 T20 runs (409 innings), surpassing his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle (423 innings). The right-hander has also broken into the top three batters for the most runs this season (484* in 12 outings), with Heinrich Klaasen (508) and Sai Sudharsan (501) leading the tallies.



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RCB won the toss and elected to field first in Raipur. KKR lost both openers inside the Powerplay, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green putting on a show. A 68-run stand for the third wicket revived KKR’s innings before Rasikh Dar clean bowled Green on 32.



The man-in-form, Rinku Singh, then walked in and accompanied Angkrish to a mammoth first-inning score of 192/4. While the keeper-batter got out on the last ball of the innings (run out), Rinku remained unbeaten on 49 off just 29 balls, smashing two sixes and three fours.

RCB inches closer to playoff spot

RCB lost Jacob Bethell following a blistering start, before Kohli and RCB’s Impact Sub Devdutt Padikkal added game-changing 92 runs for the second wicket. Padikkal’s dismissal brought captain Rajat Patidar to the crease, who also departed on 11. Kartik Tyagi picked up his second of the evening in Tim David (2).

