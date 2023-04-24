RCB vs KKR ticket booking online: Book tickets for Royal Challengers Banglore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

RCB vs KKR ticket booking online: The 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Royal Challengers Banglore and Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, April 26. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. KKR have had a miserable season this year as it has managed to secure a mere 2 victories in 7 matches. Currently, it is placed on eighth position on the points table. On the other hand, RCB is placed on fifth position on the points table with 4 victories in their account in 7 matches. However, KKR defeated RCB in the earlier match they played in the 2023 edition of the IPL.

RCB vs KKR ticket booking online: How to book through BookMyShow

If you want to book tickets for the RCB vs KKR IPL match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the RCB vs KKR match and choose seats.