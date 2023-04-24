RCB vs KKR ticket booking online: Book tickets for Royal Challengers Banglore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match
RCB vs KKR ticket booking online: Royal Challengers Banglore and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns on Wednesday, April 26, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Here’s how you can book tickets for the match
RCB vs KKR ticket booking online: The 36th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Royal Challengers Banglore and Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, April 26. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. KKR have had a miserable season this year as it has managed to secure a mere 2 victories in 7 matches. Currently, it is placed on eighth position on the points table. On the other hand, RCB is placed on fifth position on the points table with 4 victories in their account in 7 matches. However, KKR defeated RCB in the earlier match they played in the 2023 edition of the IPL.
RCB vs KKR ticket booking online: How to book through BookMyShow
If you want to book tickets for the RCB vs KKR IPL match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the RCB vs KKR match and choose seats.
The booking price may vary according to the seats you choose. After selecting your seats, you can choose to have the tickets home delivered or to collect them from the booking counter during the match day itself. Finally, make the payment through UPI, debit, credit card, internet banking, or other options, and you will receive a confirmation by email or SMS.
How to book through Paytm?
To book through Paytm, open the app and scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for the RCB vs KKR match and choose your seats from the seat map. Then make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods. You will receive a booking confirmation on your registered mobile number and email.
RCB vs KKR match details
The match between Royal Challengers Banglore and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on Wednesday, April 26. The venue of the match is M. Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bengaluru. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website.