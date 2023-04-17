RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Check playing XI & match details for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

Orient Express to cut RCB vs CSK Playing XI: In the 24th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Chennai Super Kings on Monday, April 17, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. CSK and RCB are in the sixth and seventh positions, respectively, in the IPL points table. Both teams have won two out of four games in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous match. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis jump-started the game with 47 runs in the powerplay. Chennai Super Kings lost their last game to Rajasthan Royals by a mere margin of three runs. Jos Buttler scored a half-century but couldn't help the team cross the line. Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shiron Hetmyer played a crucial role with the bat.