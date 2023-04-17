RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Check playing XI & match details for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings
Story highlights
CSK and RCB are in the sixth and seventh positions, respectively, in the IPL points table. Both teams have won two out of four games in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Check playing XI squad and more details for their upcoming match.
CSK and RCB are in the sixth and seventh positions, respectively, in the IPL points table. Both teams have won two out of four games in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Check playing XI squad and more details for their upcoming match.
Orient Express to cut RCB vs CSK Playing XI: In the 24th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Chennai Super Kings on Monday, April 17, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. CSK and RCB are in the sixth and seventh positions, respectively, in the IPL points table. Both teams have won two out of four games in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous match. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis jump-started the game with 47 runs in the powerplay. Chennai Super Kings lost their last game to Rajasthan Royals by a mere margin of three runs. Jos Buttler scored a half-century but couldn't help the team cross the line. Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shiron Hetmyer played a crucial role with the bat.
Here are all the playing XI and squad details about RCB vs CSK Indian Premier League 2023 Match 24.
RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Match Details
Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 24, IPL 2023
Date: Monday, April 17
Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
RCB vs CSK: Head to Head
Matches: 33
Won by CSK: 23
Won by RCB: 10
RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Playing XI
Royal Challengers Bangalore
F du Plessis(C), Virat Kohli, MK Lomror, GJ Maxwell, W Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, WD Parnell, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Mohammed Siraj, HV Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak
Chennai Super Kings
RD Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, MM Ali, RA Jadeja, S Dubey, SSB Magala, MS Dhoni(C), TU Deshpande, M Theekshana, Akash Singh
RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Live Streaming Details
How to watch RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 Live?
IPL fans can watch the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings live for free on the JioCinema app. Star Sports Network will broadcast the RCB vs CSK match live on TV on Monday, April 17, 2023.