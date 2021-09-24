RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 prediction today: Who will win Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match?

MS Dhoni will be up against Virat Kohli when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday (September 24). The two teams share an epic rivalry in the competition and have managed to get the better of each other on several occasions in the past.

In their first meeting of the season back in India, CSK had mauled RCB by 69 runs to bring an end to their unbeaten run in the tournament. Revenge will be on Kohli & Co's mind when they will lock horns with the Men in Yellow on Friday. Both teams have enjoyed a great campaign so far this season and are placed inside the top three at present.

RCB faced a humiliating 9-wicket defeat in their opening game of the UAE leg against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi earlier this week and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. It was a terrible batting performance from Kohli & Co. as they were skittled out for a paltry 92 and lost the game with ten overs to spare.

CSK, on the other hand, made a winning start in the second leg of the season with a convincing 20-run win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in their first game in the UAE. CSK put on a fighting total of 156 runs on the board with the help of Ruturaj Gaikwad's 88 and went on to successfully defend the target to bag an all-important win.

While momentum is in CSK's favour heading into the clash, Dhoni's men also enjoy a superior head-to-head record against RCB. CSK have won 18 and lost 9 out of the 28 matches between the two sides so far in the Indian Premier League. However, outside India, RCB and CSK have both won three matches apiece in six encounters between them.

RCB vs CSK match prediction: RCB are yet to settle down as a unit as the likes of AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell and captain Kohli himself looked far from firing against KKR. CSK have traditionally enjoyed an upper hand against Kohli's men and have momentum on their side to bag their second win in a row in the second leg of IPL 2021.