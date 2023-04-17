RCB vs CSK Head to Head: Check playing XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, where to watch IPL 2023 live

RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Fans are eagerly waiting for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in action against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 24th match of the cricket tournament will take place on April 17th at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Till now, both teams have won two games each so far in their first four matches. This match is going to be a vital one for both teams. All CSK fans hope their inspirational skipper MS Dhoni takes the field. RCB on Saturday won against Delhi Captials, with Virat Kohli's form being the biggest positive for them. Here's everything you need to know about CSK vs RCB.

RCB vs CSK Match Details:

Date: April 17th, 2023

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 7:30 PM IST start. Toss at 7 PM IST

RCB vs CSK Head-to-Head Record:

As of IPL 2022, both teams played twice against each other. In the first game, CSK defeated RCB by 23 runs, while the second was won by RCB by 13 runs.

Overall Heat to Head record:

Played: 31

Won by CSK: 23

Won by RCB: 10

No result: 01

Win-Loss Record of RCB and CSK in IPL 2022:

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE:

Played: 14

Won: 08

Loss: 06

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS:

Played: 14

Won: 04

Loss: 10

Likely Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (C & Wk) Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB):

Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell

RCB vs CSK Pitch Report:

The ground at M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known as a high-scoring ground, where batters always get the proper value for their shots. The boundaries are small and the deck is flat, hence the bowlers always have a tough time.

The average first innings score in this stadium has been 180 runs.

RCB vs CSK Weather Report:

Weather authorities have [redicted çlear skies' for RCB vs CSK match on April 17th, with the maximum temperature to be around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is predicted to be around 20 degrees Celsius.

RCB vs CSK live streaming: When and where to watch the match live?

TV: Star Sports Network