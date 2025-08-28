/RCB breaks social media hiatus after Bengaluru stampede, launches initiative 'to honour and heal' fans

The RCB has ended its social media hiatus and returned to the internet space for the first time in around three months following the Bengaluru stampede that killed 11 and injured over 70. Ecstasy turned into disaster for the fans, the franchise, IPL and Indian Cricket after a mismanaged road show led to nearly a dozen people dying at the stadium’s doorsteps while the players were celebrating the team’s maiden title win inside earlier in June. While the players, management, coaches, IPL and who’s who of the cricket world mourned it, the franchise also released an official statement, with their latest initiative vows to go beyond it.

Taking to their social media handle, the RCB posted a heartfelt note for its fans.



"Dear 12th Man Army, this is our heartfelt letter to you!



𝗜𝘁’𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝘀 𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲.



The Silence wasn’t Absence. It was Grief," RCB posted on X.

Reflecting on how everything changed for them in a moment, the franchise further wrote, “This space was once filled with energy, memories and moments that you enjoyed the most..But June 4th changed everything.



“That day broke our hearts, and the silence since then has been our way of holding space.



“In that silence, we’ve been grieving. Listening. Learning. And slowly, we’ve begun to build something more than just a response. Something we truly believe in."



RCB, which won its maiden IPL title this season, has launched a new initiative called 'RCB CARES' to honour and heal the fans.



“That’s how 𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗦 came to life. It grew out of a need to honour, to heal, and to stand beside our fans. A platform for meaningful action shaped by our community & fans.



“We return to this space today, not with celebration but with care.



“To share. To stand with you. To walk forward, together. To continue being the pride of Karnataka.



𝗥𝗖𝗕 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗦. And we always will. 🖤

Bengaluru stampede and its repercussions

After RCB ended its wait for an IPL title following beating Punjab Kings in the final this season, they suffered their worst fate with a mismanaged, untimely and careless approach towards hosting a victory parade culminating at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, all turning into a disaster, killing 11 people.

