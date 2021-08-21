Ravichandran Ashwin reveals that he was set to play the Lord's Test against England

Several cricketing experts and fans questioned Team India's selection when they decided to leave out Ravichandran Ashwin from the Playing XI and went ahead with Ishant Sharma in order to replace injured Shardul Thakur.

Now, Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that was set to play the match but there was a change at the last minute that resulted in him sitting out of the match.

In his YouTube show, 'Kutti Story', Ashwin said: "The funny thing was, before the match, they were like, 'There's a heatwave. You please be ready mate. You might play.' Upon coming to breakfast in the morning, rains started lashing out. I asked, 'Won't you tell me about heatwave after it came? Why gave me hope only for it to end in disappointment'."

Even skipper Kohli mentioned that Ashwin was the part of the game plan for the second Test. "We announced 12 within the group and Ashwin definitely was part of that. But after looking at the pitch, the conditions, and considering how a fourth seamer can be an attacking option, this makes the most sense for us as a team," the India skipper had said.

Virat Kohli-led team impressed with both bat and ball as the side thrashed England by 151 runs in the second Test at Lord's on Monday to go 1-0 lead in a five-match series after just their third win in 19 Tests at the 'home of cricket' followed a rain-marred draw at Trent Bridge.