Ravichandran Ashwin recalls Rahul Dravid’s interesting Ashes discussion at a bar
Story highlights
Ravichandran Ashwin registered a terrific five-wicket haul against West Indies on day one of the first Test. The entire Windies team were bundled out for 150 on day one.
Ravichandran Ashwin registered a terrific five-wicket haul against West Indies on day one of the first Test. The entire Windies team were bundled out for 150 on day one.
Even after England won the third Ashes Test, the debate around wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in the second match refuses to die down. The English cricketer was dismissed by Alex Carey as he wandered out of his crease even before the ball was dead. The wicket of Bairstow sparked a controversy, igniting a debate on the spirit of the game and the rules of cricket. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has now shared an anecdote about Bairstow’s contentious manner of dismissal. The number one Test bowler revealed that India cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid had an hour-long discussion with a bartender and a waiter on the English wicketkeeper’s controversial dismissal.
What did Rahul Dravid say?
"The other day, all of us were sitting on a beach, and Rahul bhai bought me a lemon juice. He had a one-hour discussion with the waiter and bartender on whether Jonny Bairstow was out or not. They spoke about everything, from the rules to the spirit of cricket in their discussion," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
Also read: Aakash Chopra on Team India’s decision to drop Ashwin from WTC final
Ravichandran Ashwin further revealed that an old man, who was presented at the bar, also expressed his point of view and suggested that the officials made the right decision by ruling Jonny Bairstow out. "They are all so passionate. Then suddenly an old man came and declared, 'He Bairstow maan, he out maan!'," Ashwin added.
Ashwin’s brilliance against West Indies
Ravichandran Ashwin kicked off the first Test on a sublime note having registered a five-wicket haul, giving away 60 runs, against West Indies yesterday. The entire West Indies team were dismissed for 150 on the opening day of the first Test. Ashwin completed a brilliant spell against West Indies in the first Test. This was the 33rd time when Ashwin managed to take five wickets in a Test innings. With this, the Indian spinner broke the record of England fast bowler James Anderson, who has a five-wicket haul to his name in 32 Test innings. Ashwin is now also the most active player to take five wickets in an innings.
Also read: IND vs WI 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin joins ELITE club after dismissing Chanderpaul | Know More
Team India ended the first day’s play at 80 without losing a wicket. Opening batters skipper Rohit Sharma and debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal are currently batting for Team India.