Ravichandran Ashwin recalls Rahul Dravid’s interesting Ashes discussion at a bar

Even after England won the third Ashes Test, the debate around wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal in the second match refuses to die down. The English cricketer was dismissed by Alex Carey as he wandered out of his crease even before the ball was dead. The wicket of Bairstow sparked a controversy, igniting a debate on the spirit of the game and the rules of cricket. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has now shared an anecdote about Bairstow’s contentious manner of dismissal. The number one Test bowler revealed that India cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid had an hour-long discussion with a bartender and a waiter on the English wicketkeeper’s controversial dismissal.

What did Rahul Dravid say?

"The other day, all of us were sitting on a beach, and Rahul bhai bought me a lemon juice. He had a one-hour discussion with the waiter and bartender on whether Jonny Bairstow was out or not. They spoke about everything, from the rules to the spirit of cricket in their discussion," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

