Aakash Chopra on Team India’s decision to drop Ashwin from WTC final

The biggest talking point during the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia was the ICC number one ranked bowler Ravichandran Ashwin’s omission. Ashwin’s questionable exclusion once again became a point of major debate after the India spinner excelled on day one of the first Test against West Indies. Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra has now shared his opinion on Ashwin’s WTC final exclusion. Chopra said that the Indian team management probably made a mistake by keeping Ashwin out of the WTC final. “The entire team was bowled out for 150 after opting to bat. Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul. Did we make a mistake in the WTC final, he made us realize that a little,” Chopra said while speaking on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin’s brilliance

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up five wickets in 24.3 overs as India bowled out West Indies for 150 on the opening day of the first Test. Ashwin dismissed opening batter Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul to earn a solid start for the visitors. Then he sent Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze and Jomel Warrican back to the pavilion, completing his 33rd five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket. While reviewing Ashwin’s performance, Aakash Chopra said, "The sort of pitches we have in Dominica or the West Indies, before the series I had predicted that Ravichandran Ashwin will be Player of the Series and he is on track currently. If he continues like this, he will become that as well.” Team India ended the first day’s play at 80 for no loss. They are trailing by just 70 runs with all wickets in hand.