Aakash Chopra on Team India’s decision to drop Ashwin from WTC final
Ravichandran Ashwin picked up five wickets as Team India bowled out West Indies team for 150 on day one. The visitors ended the day’s play at 80 for no loss.
The biggest talking point during the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia was the ICC number one ranked bowler Ravichandran Ashwin’s omission. Ashwin’s questionable exclusion once again became a point of major debate after the India spinner excelled on day one of the first Test against West Indies. Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra has now shared his opinion on Ashwin’s WTC final exclusion. Chopra said that the Indian team management probably made a mistake by keeping Ashwin out of the WTC final. “The entire team was bowled out for 150 after opting to bat. Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul. Did we make a mistake in the WTC final, he made us realize that a little,” Chopra said while speaking on his YouTube channel.
Ashwin’s brilliance
Ravichandran Ashwin picked up five wickets in 24.3 overs as India bowled out West Indies for 150 on the opening day of the first Test. Ashwin dismissed opening batter Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul to earn a solid start for the visitors. Then he sent Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze and Jomel Warrican back to the pavilion, completing his 33rd five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket. While reviewing Ashwin’s performance, Aakash Chopra said, "The sort of pitches we have in Dominica or the West Indies, before the series I had predicted that Ravichandran Ashwin will be Player of the Series and he is on track currently. If he continues like this, he will become that as well.” Team India ended the first day’s play at 80 for no loss. They are trailing by just 70 runs with all wickets in hand.
Aakash Chopra on Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin has always been on his toes in West Indies. The number one Test bowler has picked 65 wickets at an average of 21.09 against the Caribbean opponents. He has scored 552 runs, including four centuries, at an average of 50.18 in 12 Tests against the Windies. While talking about Ashwin, Aakash Chopra said that his quality is to keep bowling at one spot continuously is the keyholder.
Chopra went on to say that such a job was easier earlier but bowlers do not do that these days. Chopra also named the only three or four spinners who are able to pitch the ball at one spot. Undoubtedly the first one is Ashwin, according to Chopra. He then picked Australia’s Nathan Lyon and his third choice was Ravindra Jadeja.