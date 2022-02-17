Ranji Trophy: Michael Vaughan praises Yash Dhull for scoring record ton on first-class debut

ANI
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 17, 2022, 06:56 PM(IST)

England skipper Michael Vaughan on Thursday lavished praise on Delhi batter Yash Dhull. Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan lauded Delhi batter Yash Dhull for his incredible first-class debut in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group H match.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Thursday lavished praise on Delhi batter Yash Dhull for his incredible first-class debut in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group H match.

Yash Dhull scored a ton against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Elite Group H contest here at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

"100 on his first-class debut ... Yash Dhull is a player we will be seeing lots of over the next few years," Vaughan tweeted.

Sent out to open, Dhull brought up his century off just 133 balls with the help of 16 boundaries. In the ongoing match, Tamil Nadu won the toss and opted to bowl first.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: U19 WC-winning captain Yash Dhull stars on first-class debut, smashes century against Tamil Nadu

When on 97, Dhull was dismissed by M Mohammed but the ball turned out to be a no-ball, and the young Delhi batter got a reprieve.

Earlier this month, Dhull had led India to a record fifth U19 World Cup triumph after the boys in blue defeated England in the summit clash.

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Feb 18, 2022 | Match 1
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A, 2022
OMN
(17.0 ov) 78
VS
NEP
117/8 (20.0 ov)
Nepal beat Oman by 39 runs
Full Scorecard →
Feb 18, 2022 | Match 2
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A, 2022
CAN
(20.0 ov) 216/1
VS
PHI
98/5 (20.0 ov)
Canada beat Philippines by 118 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App