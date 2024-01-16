Ram Mandir Ayodhya: MS Dhoni invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli
Story highlights
Ram Mandir Ayodhya: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has been invited for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
On Tuesday (Jan 16), former Indian captain MS Dhoni received an invitation to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, which is set to take place on Jan 22. Senior RSS functionary Dhananjay Singh informed news agency PTI, "We handed over the invitation card to him (Dhoni) on behalf of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22."
In addition, Singh confirmed that Dhoni and his family expressed happiness on receiving the invitation and, thus, the former Indian cricketer is expected to be in attendance. Dhoni became the third cricketer in the country to be invited to the landmark ceremony. It is to be noted that Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli also received invitations to be part of the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.
At present, Dhoni is gearing up for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will once again lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise.
"As many as 16 distinguished personalities including senior BJP leader and Padma Bhusan Karia Munda, Padma Shri Mukund Nayak, Padma Shri archer Deepika Kumari, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto have been invited for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya," Singh further stated.
Notably, PM Narendra Modi will also grace his presence during the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the temple on Jan 22. Apart from some top cricketers of the country, many other celebrities have been invited to the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Some of them include Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Rajinikanth, Manmohan Singh, Dhanush, Mohanlal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Yash, Arun Govil and many others.