/Rahul Dravid's son Anvay earns call-up to India U19 squad for Sri Lanka tour

Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, has been selected in the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The Junior Cricket Committee announced the squad on Thursday (June 11) for a series that will include three one-day matches and two multi-day games.
The tour offers India's young cricketers an opportunity to gain valuable experience in both white-ball and red-ball formats. A right-handed wicketkeeper-batter, Anvay previously represented India B Under-19s in a one-day tri-series against Afghanistan Under-19s at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in November 2025. Although he was dismissed for a first-ball duck in his lone appearance, Anvay made an impact behind the stumps, taking two catches.
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The youngster recently enjoyed a strong run in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he captained Karnataka's Under-19 team to the quarter-finals. He finished as one of the side's top performers, scoring 220 runs in six innings at an average of 55.00, the second-highest tally for his team in the tournament. India's tour of Sri Lanka will begin with three one-day matches in Hambantota on July 4, 6, and 9. The first four-day game will be played in Galle from July 13 to 16, while the second will take place in Colombo from July 20 to 23.
India Men's U19 One-Day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood.
India Men's U19 multi-day squad: Sagar Virk, Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (Captain), Patel Kush, Manal Chauhan, Kushagra Ojha, Manav Krishna (WK), Aryan Sandesh Sakpal (WK), Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Rohit Anil Yadav, Kavya Paresh Patel, Priyanshu Singh, Pranav Raghvendra, Chigurupati Venkata.