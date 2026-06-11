/Rahul Dravid's son Anvay earns call-up to India U19 squad for Sri Lanka tour

Anvay Dravid, son of former India captain Rahul Dravid, has been selected in the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The Junior Cricket Committee announced the squad on Thursday (June 11) for a series that will include three one-day matches and two multi-day games.

The tour offers India's young cricketers an opportunity to gain valuable experience in both white-ball and red-ball formats. A right-handed wicketkeeper-batter, Anvay previously represented India B Under-19s in a one-day tri-series against Afghanistan Under-19s at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru in November 2025. Although he was dismissed for a first-ball duck in his lone appearance, Anvay made an impact behind the stumps, taking two catches.

The youngster recently enjoyed a strong run in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he captained Karnataka's Under-19 team to the quarter-finals. He finished as one of the side's top performers, scoring 220 runs in six innings at an average of 55.00, the second-highest tally for his team in the tournament. India's tour of Sri Lanka will begin with three one-day matches in Hambantota on July 4, 6, and 9. The first four-day game will be played in Galle from July 13 to 16, while the second will take place in Colombo from July 20 to 23.