/The Great Viking feast: Norway's World Cup camp stocked with fish, cheese and 6,000 Oranges

Norway's return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence has been marked by meticulous preparation and an extraordinary shipment of food. The Scandinavian side arrived in the United States carrying a massive supply of familiar Norwegian products, including 300 kilograms of fish, 116 kilograms of traditional brunost cheese, and more than 6,000 oranges. The supplies were transported directly to the team's training base in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Team officials revealed that the oranges will play a key role in the players' daily nutrition plan throughout the tournament. Maintaining familiar eating habits is seen as an important factor in supporting both physical performance and overall well-being during a lengthy stay abroad. Leading the operation is Aron Espeland, who has served as chef for the Norwegian national team for 35 years. Espeland believes the squad will consume the entire 300-kilogram fish stock before their World Cup campaign comes to an end. He is being supported by three of Norway's most respected chefs.

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Beyond nutrition, the food supplies also carry psychological significance. With North Carolina's climate and environment vastly different from what the players are accustomed to back home, familiar tastes and routines are expected to provide an added sense of comfort throughout the competition.

Norway faces a daunting challenge in Group I, where they will take on France, Senegal, and Iraq. Many observers have already described the section as one of the toughest groups in the tournament. As the World Cup gets underway in the United States, Norway is leaving no detail overlooked, with nutrition and recovery forming a central part of their strategy as they attempt to make a memorable return to football's biggest stage.

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