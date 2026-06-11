/New York renames streets after football legends Thierry Henry and Pele ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

New York City has paid tribute to two of football’s most iconic figures by temporarily renaming streets after Thierry Henry and Pele ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, begins on Thursday. The final is scheduled to take place next month at MetLife Stadium, which has been temporarily rebranded as New York New Jersey Stadium for the event.

A crowd gathered at the intersection of West 50th Street and Sixth Avenue in Manhattan as city officials unveiled “Thierry Henry Way”, according to FOX Sports. The former Arsenal and Barcelona star, who helped France win the 1998 FIFA World Cup, shared his excitement in a recorded Instagram message, saying, “I can’t wait to walk around there the next time I go to Rockefeller Center or Radio City Music Hall.”

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Henry became a well-known figure in the United States during his five-year spell with the New York Red Bulls in Major League Soccer, which ended in 2014. Meanwhile, New York City also honoured Brazilian football legend Pele by renaming the intersection of Shea Road and Meridian Road in Queens in his honour. The commemorative street names will remain in place until November 1. “Today, New York City honoured one of the greatest to ever play the game,” New York City Council member Virginia Maloney wrote on Instagram.

The tributes underscore New York’s growing prominence on the global football stage and its commitment to embracing the excitement of the FIFA World Cup 2026. As millions of fans around the world prepare to follow the tournament, city officials view the honours for Henry and Pele as a meaningful celebration of football’s rich legacy and an opportunity to inspire a new generation of supporters.

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