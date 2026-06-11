/FIFA World Cup 2026: Zee Entertainment announces nationwide public screening partnerships

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) has announced a series of partnerships to make the FIFA World Cup 2026 more accessible to football fans across India through official public screenings and cinema broadcasts. As part of the initiative, ZEEL has granted public viewing rights to partners including Novex Communications, Eagles FC Kerala, Zion Bridge, and What's Up Goa. These organisations will collaborate with venues and establishments nationwide to facilitate authorised screenings of FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, allowing fans to enjoy the tournament in a lively community environment.

The company has also partnered with PVR INOX and Cinepolis to bring select FIFA World Cup 2026 matches to cinema screens across the country. Football fans will be able to watch some of the tournament's biggest games on the big screen, creating a more immersive and engaging viewing experience. The public viewing rights extend to a wide range of venues, including cinemas, pubs, restaurants, clubs, gymkhanas, airports, educational institutions, and hotels. ZEEL said these efforts are being undertaken with the support and cooperation of relevant local authorities.

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The initiative is part of ZEEL's broader vision to strengthen India's football ecosystem and expand the reach of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Through large-scale screenings and strategic partnerships, the company aims to increase fan engagement and create memorable shared experiences for football enthusiasts across the country.

Speaking about the initiative, Gareth Eswin Thomas, Business Head, Zee Live, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said, “FIFA World Cup 2026 is one of the most celebrated sporting spectacles globally, and our endeavour is to make the tournament accessible to as many fans as possible across India. Through our screening partnerships, we are creating opportunities for communities to come together and experience the passion, excitement, and energy of football seamlessly."

“In today’s attention economy, shared experiences have become increasingly valuable, and live sports remain one of the few formats capable of bringing large audiences together in real time. From cinemas and hospitality venues to clubs, educational institutions, and public spaces, we are building an ecosystem that extends the FIFA World Cup 2026 experience beyond the home and brings fans closer to the action. As football continues to witness growing popularity in India, these partnerships will play a key role in creating memorable shared experiences for fans across the country,” he added.