/FIFA 2026 | Messi, Ronaldo and who else? Meet players playing potentially last football World Cup

Represnting the country is the dream of every single player who takes up football and playing in a FIFA World Cup is the biggest dream and motivation for all. There are many players who have etched theri name in the history by participating in multiple editions of the FIFA World Cup but the journey comes to an end for all one day. In the FIFA 2026, there are also many players who might be donning the national jersey for one last time before hanging up their boots the possible names include Lionel Messi as well as Cristiano Ronaldo - both playing in record sixth World Cup.

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Which players might be featuring in their last FIFA World Cup?

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The list has many names including seven players aged 40 or above, but the age is just a number. There are players, however, who might end up calling their time for the national team after the World Cup 2026. Below are the possible names:

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portugal superstar is 41-year-old and has already played in five World Cups. The FIFA 2026 will be his record sixth and he might end up not playing in another edition four years later in 2030. Ronaldo has started in 20 matches in the five World Cup editions and scored 8 goals.

Lionel Messi

Just like Ronaldo, 38-year-old Messi has also played five World Cups with FIFA 2026 going to be his sixth. The Argentine has also won a World Cup unlike Ronaldo when he led his team past France in penalty shootouts in FIFA World Cup final 2022 in Qatar. Messi has started in 24 matches in five World Cups and scored 13 goals.

Luka Modric

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, 40, has been part of four FIFA World Cup since 2006. He might also not play another World Cup in four years' time when he will be 44. In four editions, Modric has started in 17 matches and scored two goals.

Neymar Jr.

Brazil forward Neymar is only 34 years of age but given his history of injuries, he might not feature in the next FIFA World Cup. The FIFA 2026 will be his fourth appearance on the trot since first playing in FIFA 2014. He has started in 13 matches in football World Cups so far and scored eight goals.

Manuel Neuer

The 40-year-old German goalie made a u-turn on his retirement to be a part of FIFA 2026 squad. He has played four FIFA World Cups since first partipating in 2010 edition and the current edition will be his fifth. He has started in 19 matches in all the editions combined and managed 62 saves so far.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.