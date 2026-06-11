/FIFA 2026 | Five matches with widest gap in ranking between teams

FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to being on Thursday (Jun 11) with all 48 teams ready to battle each other for the ultimate prize of being the world champion. The teams, which are the most in a single edition of the football world cup, have been divided into 12 groups of four each. Each team in a group will play three others in the group stage but some of those matches are highly mismatched in terms of ranking. While the standing of a team, if past in any indicator, doesn't matter in the FIFA matches - these games between high and low ranking teams can still produce some upsets.

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Top 5 matches between low and high ranking teams at FIFA World Cup 2026?

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There are many small teams which are playing in the World Cup and widest ranking gap between two teams is 77 places. In FIFA, however, any team can beat the other irrespective of the rankings for eg. Qatar beating Argentina in 2022 World Cup. Below are the five FIFA group stage matches with widest ranking gaps:

Brazil v Haiti in Group C

Five-time champions Brazil, ranked 6th, take on Haiti, ranked 83, on June 19 in Philadelphia stadium. Haiti last played a World Cup in 1974 and Brazil are clear favorites to win the uneven contest with a ranking gap of 77 places.

Belgium v New Zealand in Group G

Belgium are ranked 9th and New Zealand, playing for the first time in a World Cup since 2010, are ranked 85th - a ranking gap of 76 places. The teams meet in a Group G clash on June 24 at Vancouver stadium.

Germany vs Curacao in Group E

Four-time champions Germany, ranked 10th, face debutant Curacao, ranked 82th in a Group E clash on June 14 at Houston Stadium. They have a ranking gap of 72 places - making the win for Curaco, if they manage to, even more meorable then their qualification history.

England vs Ghana in Group L

England are ranked 4th in rankings are one of the title contenders, while Ghana are 73rd in the world. The two sides, with a gap of 69 places it the rankings, face on June 23 at Boston Stadium.

Spain vs Cape Verde in Group H

Spain, one of the most fearsome teams and EURO 2024 champions, are ranked 2nd in the world. Spain face FIFA debutant Cape Verde, ranked 67th and a gap of 65 ranking places, on June 15 at Atlanta Stadium.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.