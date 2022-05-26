Rafael Nadal registers 300th Grand Slam match win, enters French Open’s third round

In the ongoing French Open, Rafael Nadal ensured his 300th Grand Slam match victory by putting up a great show on Wednesday. The win, which was achieved in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 and 6-4, seems to have dashed the hopes of Corentin Moutet. Nadal sailed into the third round of French Open. In the first two rounds, he looked at his usual best. In overall 21 majors, Nadal has won 13 Roland Garros titles.

The preparations of Nadal were hampered due to a rib injury and a foot problem. He did not seem keen to talk about his physical condition. "I can’t try to go very deep in a tournament if I'm worried about my physical issues every single day. So, if something happens, I am gonna accept it. But for the moment, I am focused on tennis," the Spaniard told reporters.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

Nadal will now face Dutch 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp in a potential quarter-final.

"Preparation hasn't been perfect so I didn't expect a perfect start to the tournament. But it has been going quite well. I am positive about the things that I did out there tonight. Of course, there is room to improve and I need to improve if I want to keep having chances to go deeper," Nadal said.

(With inputs from agencies)