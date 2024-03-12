Rafa Benitez sacked by struggling La Liga club Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have parted ways with manager Rafael Benitez and his staff eight months after their appointment, the La Liga club said on Tuesday (Mar 12).

Celta are 17th in the standings with 24 points, two above the relegation zone, after Sunday's 1-0 loss at leaders Real Madrid.

The team "has not obtained the results expected by the club" during the former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea manager's tenure, Celta said in a statement.

𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 📣 Rafa Benítez y el RC Celta separan sus caminos.



Nuestro más sincero agradecimiento a @rafabenitezweb y su cuerpo técnico por la implicación, honestidad y profesionalidad que han mostrado desde su llegada al club.



¡Mucha suerte y éxito en el futuro! — RC Celta (@RCCelta) March 12, 2024 ×

"The club would like to express to Rafa Benitez and his assistants its most sincere gratitude for the honesty and professionalism they have shown since their arrival," they added.