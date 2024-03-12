LIVE TV
Rafa Benitez sacked by struggling La Liga club Celta Vigo

Reuters
SpainUpdated: Mar 12, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
A file photo of Rafa Benitez. Photograph:(Reuters)
Celta are 17th in the standings with 24 points, two above the relegation zone, after Sunday's 1-0 loss at leaders Real Madrid

Celta Vigo have parted ways with manager Rafael Benitez and his staff eight months after their appointment, the La Liga club said on Tuesday (Mar 12).

Celta are 17th in the standings with 24 points, two above the relegation zone, after Sunday's 1-0 loss at leaders Real Madrid.

The team "has not obtained the results expected by the club" during the former Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea manager's tenure, Celta said in a statement.

"The club would like to express to Rafa Benitez and his assistants its most sincere gratitude for the honesty and professionalism they have shown since their arrival," they added.

Celta visit 14th-placed Sevilla on Sunday.