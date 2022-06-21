R Ashwin to join Indian squad in England in next couple of days after missing flight due to COVID-19

The Indian cricket team is currently in England ahead of the one-off fifth Test against the hosts in Edgbaston. The Rohit Sharma-led side is training at the Leicestershire county ground and are scheduled to play a four-day warm-up match against the county team which gets underway from June 24. India have travelled to England without senior spinner R Ashwin, who reportedly missed his flight due to COVID-19.

There were question marks over Ashwin's absence in the squad which landed in Leicester last week. However, on Monday reports confirmed that the senior spinner had to miss his flight after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Indian team had departed for England on June 16.

As per a report in Cricbuzz, Ashwin has now fully recovered from the virus and is expected to fly out soon to join the rest of his teammates in Leicester ahead of the start of the practice match. BCCI sources confirmed that arrangements have been made for Ashwin to fly to the UK likely on Wednesday (June 24).

The report also states that spin all-rounder Jayant Yadav was kept on stand-by as a replacement for Ashwin and had been called to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru (NCA) in case the senior spinner failed to recover in time. However, Ashwin will now board his flight to England soon in what comes as a huge boost for India ahead of the one-off Test against England.

Ashwin has been one of India's most successful spinners in Test cricket and is currently the country's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format with 442 wickets from 86 matches. He is expected to feature in the playing XI for the 5th Test against England in Edgbaston which begins on July 01.

The fifth Test between India and England was originally scheduled to be played during India's tour of England last year but the game had to be postponed due to COVID-19 with the visitors leading the series 2-1. India will have a golden chance to win their first Test series in England since 2007 when they lock horns with the visitors in the 5th Test from July 01.