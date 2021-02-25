'Purely an accident': Golf legend Tiger Woods will not face reckless driving charge

Authorities on Wednesday said that Golf legend Tiger Woods will not be facing any charges of reckless driving following the car crash in which he suffered serious leg injuries.

ALSO READ: 'He will be back': Trump, Obama express confidence on Tiger Woods' recovery

"A reckless driving charge has a lot of elements into it, this is purely an accident," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters.

According to the Sheriff, all Woods could face would be a low-level offence known as an infraction if investigators conclude that he was not paying attention or speeding.

ALSO READ: Tiger Woods is currently 'responsive', 'recovering' from injuries, says hospital

"There'll be a cause of it, and there'll be a vehicle code attached to the cause if it's inattentive driving whatever the case may be.

"But that's an infraction and reckless driving is actually more than an infraction. That's a misdemeanour crime that has a lot of elements attached to it and there's nothing, nothing like that," said Villanueva.

Alex also added that Wood's brand new SUV was equipped with an in-vehicle data recorder that may help in understanding the cause of the accident.

"We're hoping obviously there's going to be... this black box and we'll have some information about the speed. It will may be a factor in this accident."