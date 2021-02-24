'He will be back': Trump, Obama express confidence on Tiger Woods' recovery

Former US presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama have expressed confidence that golf legend Tiger Woods will overcome his injuries following a brutal car crash near Los Angeles on Tuesday

Trump, who honoured Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019, called the incident "very tragic".

"He will be back. I have no doubt about it. He will be back," Trump told Fox News.

He added that Woods has "overcome a lot," and he is going to continue living an "ïncredible life".

Trump's predecessor Barack Obama in a tweet on Wednesday wished Woods a "speedy recovery," adding that never "count Tiger out".

"Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight -- here's to a speedy recovery for the GOAT (Greatest of all Time) of golf. If we've learned anything over the years, it's to never count Tiger out," Obama tweeted.

Woods' car flew off the road and then rolled over, something which a law enforcement official described as "very fortunate" to come out alive.

Trump, who himself is an avid golf lover, also said that television ratings were high when Woods was playing.

"All I say is get better and get out there, because we all miss him. We need Tiger," Trump said.

"It's very few people that cause that kind of a phenomenon."