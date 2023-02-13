PSL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: check Date, time, venue, guest list Live Broadcast, OTT Platform

PSL 2023: The Pakistan Super League Opening Ceremony is on February 13, 2023. This year Pakistan is hosting the eighth edition of the PSL T20 tournament. The PSL 2023 will begin with a spectacular opening ceremony followed by the match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars. The grand opening ceremony will feature top musicians of Pakistan, Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Faris Shafi, Sahir Ali Bagga, and Shae Gill. They will entertain the spectators will their melodious voices. Fans are very excited about the PSL Opening Ceremony.

The Pakistan Super League will start with an opening ceremony at 06:30 PM IST. According to the Pakistan Cricket Board, this year's PSL opening ceremony will be bigger and better than ever. The branding budget of PSL increased from $100,000 to $1 million under the leadership of Najam Sethi.

Here are all the about the Opening Ceremony of Pakistan Premier League 2023 (PSL).

Which channel will broadcast PSL Opening Ceremony Live in India?

Sony Ten-2 and Sony Six Tv Channels will broadcast the PSL (Pakistan Super League) Live in India.

Where will PSL 2023 Opening Ceremony take place?

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) opening ceremony 2023 is at Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan. Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will lock horns after the opening ceremony in the first match of PSL 2023.

Which OTT platform will broadcast PSL 2023?

In India, the Sony LIV App will Live Stream all the PSL 2023 matches. Thus, if you own a smartphone, you can watch PSL Live Streaming on Sony LIV App.

When will PSL Opening Ceremony 2023 begin?

The opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League will begin at 06:00 PM IST. Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will play in the first match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Guest List: Who will perform at PSL Opening Ceremony?

Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, Faris Shafi, Sahir Ali Bagga, and Shae Gill will perform at the Pakistan Super League Opening Ceremony 2023. They will release the official anthem song for PSL.