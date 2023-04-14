PSG vs Lens Live: Ligue1 2022-23, Prediction, playing XIs, when & where to watch in India, USA and UK

PSG vs Lens prediction 2023: The Ligue 1 returns to action this weekend, with Christophe Galtier's star-studded PSG facing an outstanding Lens team in a key match at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, April 15. Both sides can deliver a punch on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

PSG vs Lens: Preview

With 22 wins in 30 games, PSG has raised to the top of the points standings. They would still be unhappy following the bad outcomes of the previous 4-5 weeks. Bayern Munich eliminated the French heavyweights from the UEFA Champions League in the round of 16.

PSG, on the other hand, is now on top of the league table but has not been at its best this season. The Parisian giants defeated Nice 2-0 in their previous match and will try to repeat the feat this weekend.

PSG vs Lens: Head-to-head record

PSG has a slight advantage over Lens, having won 11 of the last 29 meetings between the two teams, compared to Lens' nine triumphs over this time period. The Lens is unbeaten in their last three matches against PSG in Ligue 1 - the only team that has managed to achieve this feat since the start of last season.

PSG vs Lens: Predicted playing XI

PSG: Donnarumma; Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Hakimi, Verratti, Soler, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe

Lens: Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Sotoca, Abdul Samed, Fofana, Frankowski; Thomasson, Fulgini; Openda

PSG vs Lens: Prediction

PSG are the better team on paper and holds a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: PSG 2- a1 Lens

PSG vs Lens: Live streaming details

At what time does the match between PSG and Lens kick-off?

India: 16th April 2023, at 12:30 AM



USA: 15th April 2023, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)



UK: 15th April 2023, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch PSG vs Lens on TV?

India: Sports18

USA: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Espanol

UK: BT Sport

How to watch live streaming of PSG vs Lens?

India: Voot Select, Jio TV

USA: beIN Sports Connect, FuboTV

UK: BT Sport

