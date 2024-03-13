PSG star Kylian Mbappe sues kebab shop owner for using his name in menu

France and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is suing a kebab shop owner for using his name in the description of one of the food items, according to a report in ESPN.

A popular French influencer named Mohamed Henni, who owns the kebab shop and supports PSG's rivals Marseille, said he received a letter from Mbappe's lawyer, Delphine Verheyden.

Henni's menu describes that the Klüb kebab is made with a "baker round bread" that is "as round as Mbappé's skull".

According to the letter, seen and certified by the news outlet, Mbappe has served the letter on behalf of KMA, the company created by him to deal with all his sponsors, merchandising and image rights.

Henni has been asked to remove Mbappe's name from the menu within eight days or risk being dragged to the court for not taking the player's consent for commercial purposes.

"Mr Henni uses Kylian Mbappe's name for commercial and promotional ends, without having obtained explicit prior consent," read the letter.

After receiving the letter, Henni took to his 1.8 million Instagram followers and criticised the footballer for targeting him for such a trivial matter.

"A player of this level has the time to think about me. He [Mbappe] is using his time and money to attack me. I am not hurting anyone, I am a humorist. Are you not embarrassed? Launching a legal complaint for absolutely nothing?”

'He has lost it'

Henni pointed out that the French World Cup winner was not the only player mocked at his restaurant. One of the savoury pancakes is dedicated to former Marseille and West Ham star Dimitri Payet, with the description reading: "As loaded as Payet."

The influencer said the the veteran midfielder had not lodged any complaint but someone as famous as Mbappe had come after him.

"He [Payet] is a player with values, Mbappe has completely lost it."

Mbappe is currently in the final months of his contract with PSG. Although not confirmed so far, the Frech superstar is all set to move to Real Madrid in the summer, following years of back-and-forth. Currently, Mbappe is competing for the Ligue 1 title as well as an elusive Champions League trophy.