Pro Kabaddi League: 'Hi-flyer' Pawan Sehrawat named as Tamil Thalaivas captain

Tamil Thalaivas have appointed Pawan Sehrawat as captain and Arjun Deshwal as vice-captain for Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The announcement heralds a new dawn for the team as it aims for glory. Perhaps the most celebrated high-flyer of PKL, Pawan Sehrawat ranks among the league's most exciting players. When Tamil Thalaivas purchased him for ₹2.26 crore during Season 9, he became PKL's costliest player.

Playing for the Reserve Bank of India, Pawan has also made the country proud, earning the country a gold medal at the 2019 South Asian Games and the 2023 Asian Kabaddi Championship.

Speaking about the leadership duo, Head Coach Sanjeev Balyan said, "Pawan is a proven leader and one of the most feared players in the league. His ability to handle pressure, inspire his teammates, and deliver in crucial moments makes him the ideal captain to lead Tamil Thalaivas this season."



He is joined in the leadership by Arjun Deshwal, PKL's raid machine, and Arjun assumes the role of vice-captain. From Uttar Pradesh, Arjun is an award-winning raider and is a DSP with the state police force at present. His achievement-laden career boasts of winning the gold medal with the Indian national team at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

On vice-captain Arjun Deshwal, Sanjeev added: "I’ve had the privilege of working with Arjun when he captained Jaipur Pink Panthers, and I know first-hand the dedication, discipline, and composure he brings to the game. He is a natural leader on and off the mat, and together with Pawan, they form a formidable leadership core."

