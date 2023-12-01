Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas LIVE in India

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas PKL 2023 Live Streaming: U Mumba will clash with UP Yoddhas at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In the last season, U Mumba finished ninth in the points table, while UP Yoddhas came fourth.

In Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Girish Maruti Ernak will lead U Mumba, and Pardeep Narwal will lead the UP Yoddhas. Previously, U Mumba and UP Yoddhas have clashed in ten matches. Both teams have always given tough competition to one another. U Mumba won four out of ten times, while UP Yoddhas won five times. One game between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas ended in a tie.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi League 2023.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Live Streaming

When is the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match? (Date)

U Mumba and UP Yoddhas will clash in Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Saturday (Nov 2).

What time will the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match start? (Time)

The match between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas will commence at 09:00 pm IST on Saturday (Nov 2).

Where is the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match? (Venue)

The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will host the match between U Mumba and UP Yoddhas on Saturday (Nov 2).

Where can I watch the live telecast of U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

Star Sports Network's TV channels have the right to telecast the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

How to watch the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India? (Live Streaming App)

Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Squad

U Mumba Squad:

Surinder Singh, Rinku HC, Girish Maruti Ernak(C), Jai Bhagwan, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Guman Singh, Pranay Vinay Rane, Bittu Banwala, Manoharan Gokula Kannan, Shanmugam Mukilan, Sombir, Heidarali Ekrami, Rohit Yadav-I, Kunal Bhati, Ram Adghale, Saurav Parthe, Vishwanath-V, Shivansh Thakur, Alireza Mirzaeian, Shivam Anil, Mahender-Singh, Rupesh

UP Yoddhas Squad:

Gulveer Singh, Nitin Tomar, Pardeep Narwal, Rathan K, James Namaba Kamweti, Aman, Anil Kumar, Durgesh Kumar, Mahipal, Rohit Tomar, Surender Gill, Babu Murugasan, Jaideep, Abozar Mohajer Mighani, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep, Nehal B Sawal Desai & Nitin Panwar