Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans LIVE in India

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans PKL 2023 Live Streaming: In the opening match of Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Gujarat Giants will clash with Telugu Titans at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

In the last season, Telugu Titans finished last in the points table. However, they've made some changes to the team this year. Indian captain Pawan Sehrawat will lead the team in PKL 2023. Telugu Titans bought him for ₹2.6 crore, making him the most expensive player in the league's history.

Meanwhile, Fazel Atrachali will lead Gujarat Giants in the tenth season of Pro Kabaddi League. As Pawan Sehrawat eyes redemption for Telugu Titans, Fazel Atrachali will look forward to their maiden PKL title.

Previously, Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans have clashed in eight matches. Gujarat Giants have won seven times out of these matches, while Telugu Titans have won only one.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023.

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming

When is the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match? (Date)

Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans will clash in Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Saturday (Nov 2).

What time will the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match start? (Time)

The match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans will commence at 08:00 pm IST on Saturday (Nov 2).

Where is the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match? (Venue)

The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will host the match between Gujarat Giants and Telugu Titans on Saturday (Nov 2).

Where can I watch the live telecast of Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

Star Sports Network's TV channels have the right to telecast the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

How to watch the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India? (Live Streaming App)

Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League 2023: Squad

Gujarat Giants Squad:

Rohan Singh, Arkam Shaikh, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Balaji D, Vikas Jaglan, Jitender Yadav, Sourav Gulia, Manuj, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Rajender Singh, Nitesh & Akash Prasher

Telugu Titans Squad:

Pawan Sehrawat, Vinay Redhu, Robin Chaudhary, Praful Javre, Omkar Patil, Parvesh Bhainswal, Milad Jabbari, Mohit, Nitin, Gaurav Dahiya, Ajit Panwar, Ankit Jaglan, Rajnish Dalal, Shankar Gadai, Hamid Nader, Omkar More & S Sanjeevi