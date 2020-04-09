Premier League stars launch '#PlayersTogether' campaign to support NHS charities

Premier League players on Wednesday announced that they have launched #PlayersTogether initiative to generate funds for Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) in a bid to combat the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

#PlayersTogether has been launched to help those fighting in the front line of defence on the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is about we, as players, collaborating together to create a voluntary initiative, separate to any other league and club conversation," a statement from the group said.

"To try and help, along with so many others in the country, to make a real difference," it added.

The likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marcus Rashford among many others took to social media platforms to post about the initiative.

Earlier, the Premier League had proposed pay cuts up to 30 per cent but the talks didn’t materialize with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) alarming that the NHS could suffer from the loss of tax receipts.

The league's chief executive Richard Masters admitted the virus fall-out could cost the top-flight "at least £1 billion" ($1.23 billion, 1.13 billion euros).

Whereas, PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor stated that players had ‘agreed to play their part’. PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor said the players had "agreed to play their part" as pressure mounts to find a collective pay deal.

More than 60,000 including Prime Minister Boris Johnson have tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 with more than 7,000 dead from the virus.