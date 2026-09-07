/Premier League Matchday 3: Hull City continue dream return, Manchester City & Arsenal still top two

Premier League Matchday 3 is over, and Liverpool have their first win of the season, beating Ipswich Town 2-0. Apart from them, Crystal Palace also got their first win, beating Fulham 3-2. Manchester City, meanwhile, continue to be at the top of points table, while defending champions Arsenal are second—both with three wins in three matches. Hull, who are enjoying a dream return to top-flight English football, are still third after a draw in their third match against Aston Villa. Below are the complete results from Premier League Matchday 3:

Liverpool 2-0 Ipswich Town

Newcastle 2-2 Bournemouth

Brentford 1-1 Sunderland

Nottingham Forest 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City 1-0 Coventry

Crystal Palace 3-2 Fulham

Brighton 1-1 Leeds

Hull 0-0 Aston Villa

Everton 2-2 Manchester United

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Who is leading the Golden Boot race?

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Manchester City's Erling Haaland is at the top of the goal-scoring charts with three goals. He shares the top spot with Alexander Isak (Liverpool) and Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), who also have three goals each.

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Who is the best goalkeeper?

Hull City's Konstantinos Tzolakis continues to be at the top with three clean sheets in as many matches. Arsenal's David Raya is now second with two clean sheets in three matches.

Who is leading the Golden Playmaker race?

Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) is currently the leader in assists with three assists. Behind him, with two assists, are Jorrel Hato (Chelsea), João Pedro (Chelsea), Julio Enciso (Ipswich Town), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City), Evanilson (Bournemouth), Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth), and Phil Foden (Manchester City).

Which team has scored the most goals and conceded the least?