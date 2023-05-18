Premier League: Jurgen Klopp given two-match touchline ban for referee rant

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been given a two-match touchline ban after questioning the integrity of referee Paul Tierney following the Reds' win over Tottenham Hotspur in April. Klopp landed himself in trouble with the authorities after blasting Tierney following the explosive end to Liverpool's 4-3 win at Anfield. What happened vs Spurs? The German celebrated Diogo Jota's stoppage-time winner, which came after Liverpool had blown a three-goal lead, by charging down the touchline to celebrate wildly in front of fourth official John Brooks.

Klopp was booked but later claimed what Tierney said to him was "not OK", claiming he did not know what the official "has against us".

The Football Association -- which also fined Klopp £75,000 ($93,000, 86,000 euros) -- said Thursday the first game of the ban would be served immediately, with Liverpool facing Aston Villa on Saturday, while the second would be suspended pending the manager's future conduct.

An FA statement added Klopp had admitted his comments regarding Tierney in post-match media interviews "constitute improper conduct as they imply bias, question the integrity of the referee, are personal, offensive, and bring the game into disrepute".

Klopp told reporters after the game: "How they can give a foul on Mohamed Salah (just before Spurs' third goal)? We have our history with Tierney. I really don’t know what he has against us.

"He has said there is no problems but that cannot be true. How he looks at me, I don’t understand it. My celebration was unnecessary, which is fair, but what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not OK."

