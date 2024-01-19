Premier League: Ivan Toney set for return after betting ban, to captain Brentford against Nottingham Forest

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is all set to return to Premier League action for the first time in over nine months as he prepares for the Nottingham Forest clash on Saturday (Jan 20). Toney, banned for nine months from all on-field football-relating activity for breach of betting rules in the country recently completed his suspension. The return will also see him come back into the squad as team captain with Christian Norgaard absent.

Brentford set for Toney boost

"I'm looking into the eyes of a very committed player. He will start tomorrow [against Nottingham Forest] and will captain the side. I'm pretty sure he's ready. He's a special character, a fantastic person to be around. The energy he brings, the smile, the positivity, is a massive thing. He drags people - he wants to win. It's a massive boost. It's like a new signing. There's an argument for him being the second-best striker in the league, in my opinion,” the boss further added.

The clash at Brentford will be his first in nine months having last played against Liverpool in May when his side lost 1-0. He was then barred from participating in senior club activities and was also ordered community service after being found guilty of the offences. He was allowed back to training in September and has played closed-door matches. He also reportedly scored a hat-trick in a friendly against Southampton in a U-23 game.