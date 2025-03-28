The Premier League will have two transfer windows this summer to allow Manchester City and Chelsea to register players for the Club World Cup. Clubs in the English top flight will now be able to recruit and retain players in a special window between June 1 and 10.

The exceptional registration period was approved by FIFA last October and is open to any national association which has teams involved in the new expanded Club World Cup, which starts in the United States on June 14.

Winners of the competition could earn up to $125 million in prize money with a $1 billion collective pot on offer to the 32 teams involved.

Chelsea and City are England's two representatives thanks to winning the Champions League in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

An earlier registration period could allow Real Madrid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in time for the tournament with the England international reportedly close to joining the European champions on a free transfer when his deal expires on June 30.

FIFA regulations limit closed-season transfer windows to a maximum of 12 weeks, so the Premier League window will be closed again from June 11 to 15, and reopen on June 16 through to Monday, September 1.

