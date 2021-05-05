Premier League: Fans set to return for final two matchdays

Fans are all set to return to Premier League stadiums for the ongoing 2020-21 season’s final two rounds of fixtures later in May. The move is subject to the United Kingdom government's expected easing of lockdown restrictions.

Under the UK government’s move to come out of lockdown, crowds of up to 10,000 or 25 per cent of capacity will be permitted from May 17.

Due to the development, the Premier League has tweaked its fixtures to ensure that each of the 20 teams get the opportunity to host at least one home with the crowd.

Notably, the UK has inoculated 34 million people with their first vaccine dose with case numbers and hospitalisations from the COVID-19 falling rapidly.

ALSO READ: Champions League: Three things we learned from Man City vs Paris Saint-Germain

The entire 2020-21 English season has been played in front of empty stands barring a mini-experiment with maximum crowds of 4,000 in areas with low COVID-19 cases in December.

"The Premier League has today confirmed that the final two Matchweeks of the 2020/21 season will be limited to home fans, subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions in the United Kingdom," the Premier League said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Matchweek 37 will now be played on 18-19 May, with the final matches of the season kicking off at 16:00 BST (1500GMT) on Sunday 23 May as planned."

ALSO READ: PSG regret Mbappe absence and loss of discipline in latest Champions League exit

However, no away fans will be allowed to ease operational challenges. However, the top-flight clubs are expecting return of full stadiums from the start of next season.

"Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021/22 season," added the statement.

Leicester’s FA Cup semi-final win against Southampton hosted 4,000 fans at Wembley in April whereas 8,000 fans saw Manchester City lift the Carabao Cup on April 24.

A crowd of 21,000 will see the FA Cup final between Leicester and Chelsea on May 15.

Wembley is also set to host eight matches at Euro 2020 with at least 25 percent capacity.