Premier League: 'Empty' Etihad Stadium witnesses first Manchester City win after UEFA ban

Manchester City beat West Ham and 2-0 and resumed their Premier League campaign in the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

This was the first match played by Manchester City after UEFA imposed a two-year ban on playing any European tournaments on Pep Guardiola's side.

Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne's goal helped Manchester City cruise towards victory in the Premier League maintaining their second position in the points table.

On Friday, UEFA found a "serious" fair-play breach by Manchester City from 2012 to 2016. UEFA imposed a two-year ban on Manchester City, they will be barred to play any European competitions for the next two seasons. Manchester City was also fined $32.5 million.

The ban has taken a toll on Manchester City as they lose many supporters, according to reports 10,000 seats were empty during the match. Few reports suggest that this could also be due to the fact the fixture was rescheduled from its original date 10 days earlier due to storms.

There were banners during the match which read "UEFA Cartel" and "UEFA Mafia", taunts were heard during the match where people chanted "we'll see you in court".

Manchester City will face Real Madrid for UEFA Champions League in the first leg of the round of 16 on March 17.