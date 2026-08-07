/Praggnanandhaa survives Sindarov scare, keeps St Louis lead intact heading into final day

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa continued his impressive run at the 2026 Saint Louis Rapid & Blitz, staying unbeaten and holding on to the sole lead heading into the tournament's final stretch. But the day wasn't without drama as a nerve-jangling pawn endgame against closest rival Javokhir Sindarov nearly cost him his advantage.

Praggnanandhaa gets out of bind with a win

Facing Sindarov, the reigning world championship challenger, Praggnanandhaa found himself staring at what looked like a completely lost pawn endgame. Rather than folding under pressure, the Indian dug in, refusing to concede and hunting for any practical chance the position could offer. His resolve, however, paid off. As the clock ticked down, Sindarov began to falter under time pressure and failed to find the precise sequence needed to convert his advantage. What should have been a full point for the Uzbek turned into a shared half-point, a result that could prove decisive by the time the tournament wraps up.

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It wasn't the first time this event that Sindarov has shown such resourcefulness under pressure, having escaped tough spots earlier in the week too. This time, though, the tables were turned, and it was Praggnanandhaa who benefited from his opponent's stumble.

Praggnanadhaa gets into the final day with lead

Despite the scare, Praggnanandhaa's overall performance across the week has been built on more than just survival instincts. His run has combined sharp tactical play, sound positional judgement and calm decision-making under pressure. Alongside his defensive heroics against Sindarov, he added further wins and a string of solid draws to remain unbeaten through the blitz rounds.