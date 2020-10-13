Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus. The news was shared by Portugal’s Football Federation through a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The five-time Ballon D'Or winner is on international duty leading his country in the Nations League. He will be missing the next game against Sweden.

According to the statement, the 35-year-old is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation".

(More to follow)