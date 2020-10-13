Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Oct 13, 2020

He will be missing the next game against Sweden.

Portuguese and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus. The news was shared by Portugal’s Football Federation through a statement on its website on Tuesday. 

The five-time Ballon D'Or winner is on international duty leading his country in the Nations League. He will be missing the next game against Sweden. 

According to the statement, the 35-year-old is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation". 

