Poland vs Saudi Arabia at FIFA World Cup 2022 - Match prediction, preview, head-to-head and line-ups

Poland and Saudi Arabia will face off in the second match on day 7 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Group C. In their first match against Mexico, Poland failed to bag three points as the game ended in a 0-0 draw. Given the star-studded line-ups of both teams, the contest was a mouth-watering one but couldn’t find a winner.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, knocked down Argentina 2-1 in their first match in FIFA World Cup 2022. This win over the tournament favourites is considered among the greatest upsets in football World Cup history. Saudi team came from behind in the second half and scored two goals inside five minutes to beat Argentina, who entered this event with 36 successive wins to their name.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Head-to-Head

Again, this is for the first time both teams are contesting against each other in a FIFA World Cup, having met before just once in an international friendly in March 2006. During then, thanks to a brace from Lukasz Sosin, Poland won the match with a score of 2-1.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia Group details

Even before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group C was considered to be the group of death. The four performing teams placed together fighting for just two spots were always going to make things interesting, and that only happened after their first matches were over. While Poland and Mexico are yet to open their account, Saudi Arabia did the unthinkable – beating World Cup favourites Argentina 2-1 in a shocking turn of events. All four teams will be in action on Saturday, November 26th.

World Cup record

Poland made their FIFA World Cup debut in 1938 and since then have qualified for the mega event on eight separate occasions. Whereas the middle-eastern country Saudi Arabia has qualified for the FIFA World Cups six times - 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2018, and now in 2022.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia predicted line-ups

Poland’s possible starting XI:

Szczesny, Cash, Glik, Kiwior, Bereszynski, Krychowiak, Kaminski, Zielinski, Szymanski, Zalewski, Lewandowski

Saudi Arabia’s possible starting XI:

Al-Owais, Abdulhamid, Tambakti, Al-Bulayhi, Al-Burayk, Al-Malki, Al-Brikan, Al-Abid, Kanno, Al-Dawsari, Al-Shehri

Poland vs Saudi Arabia date, kick-off time, and venue