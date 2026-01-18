/PL Round-up: Manchester United stun City in Carrick’s first game in charge, Arsenal play draw at Forest

Michael Carrick made a flying start to life as Manchester United boss against Manchester City on Saturday but Premier League leaders Arsenal missed a chance to pull nine points clear. Sorry Tottenham slipped to defeat against relegation-threatened West Ham, further increasing the pressure on beleaguered boss Thomas Frank, while Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Burnley.

Carrick's first game of his second temporary spell in charge of the Red Devils could barely have gone better in a dominant 2-0 win at Old Trafford. The former United midfielder was appointed as head coach until the end of the campaign following the sacking of Ruben Amorim earlier this month. The 44-year-old, who was also briefly United's caretaker boss in 2021, said ahead of his first game that there was still "magic" at United, and his team put on a memorable show.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu capped an energetic and incisive display by United, who could have won by a far more comfortable margin.

"Great start. No getting away from that," said Carrick. “The boys were fantastic.” "Consistency is the key to any success," he added. "If you could find that, then you're onto a winner."

Guardiola admitted that his team -- winless in four league games this year -- were outplayed by Carrick's inspired United.

"The better team won," said the City boss. "We weren't at the level required to win this game."

Arsenal are seven points clear at the top despite being held to a 0-0 draw for the second league game in a row at Nottingham Forest. A frustrated Arteta, chasing a first Premier League title for the Gunners since 2004, felt that his side should have been awarded a penalty, believing Ola Aina had handled the ball.

"We created four big, big, big chances and a clear penalty, but we weren't able to win the game," said the Spaniard. "I've just seen the replays. I think it's a clear intention to clear the ball inside and it's a clear penalty so I don't understand why it's not been given."

Third-placed Aston Villa can close to within four points of Arsenal if they beat Everton on Sunday.