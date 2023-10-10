PKL Auction 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming: Date, Venue, Time and how to watch live streaming on mobile app, tv

PKL Auction 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming:: Season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League will return 12-city caravan format and is slated to begin on December 2. Ahead of the new season, the player auction for this season is set to take place in Mumbai.

The auction is a two-day affair that started on Monday (Oct 9) and will end today (Oct 10). More than 500 players have entered the auction pool this year, which includes 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023, providing a wide range of options for the franchises and their teams.

To determine the player of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 champion, 12 teams will go head-to-head with each other.

Details of the Pro Kabaddi League Auction, 2023 Day 2-

Pro Kabaddi Auction 2023 Live Streaming: When will the PKL Auction 2023 Day 2 take place? Timings in IST

The Pro Kabaddi Auction 2023 Day 2 will take place from October 10 at 8:15 PM.

Pro Kabaddi Auction 2023 Live Streaming: Where to watch the PKL Auction 2023 Day 2 broadcast live on TV?

The Pro Kabaddi Auction 2023 Day 2 will be broadcast on Stars Sports Network and on channel Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, and Star Sports First.

Pro Kabaddi Auction 2023 Live Streaming: Where to watch the PKL Auction 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi Auction 2023 Day 2 on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pro Kabaddi Auction 2023: What are the player categories and base prices?

The players are divided into two categories: domestic and overseas.

These are further divided into four subcategories depending on their base price—

Category A: Base price of Rs 30 lakh

Category B: Base price of Rs 20 lakh

Category C: Base price of Rs 13 lakh

Category D: Base price of Rs 9 lakh

Each player comes in three skill sets— Raider, Defender, or All-rounder.

PKL Auction 2023 Live: Maximum and Minimum Squad Size

Each team can have a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 in their squad.

PKL Auction 2023 Live: Number of overseas players allowed in a single squad

Each team must have at least two and a maximum of four overseas players in their squad.

PKL Auction 2023 Day 2 Live: Remaining Purse Balance for Each Franchise and Current Squad Strength

Bengal Warriors: Balance- $507722 (Rs 4,22,69,552) Current Squad Strength-8

Bengaluru Bulls: Balance- $ 359,607 (Rs 2,99,38,470), Current Squad Strength-9

Dabang Delhi K.C.:Balance- $375,595 (Rs 3,12,69,552), Current Squad Strength-9

Gujarat Giants: Balance- $483,669 (Rs 4,02,67,075),Current Squad Strength- 6

Haryana Steelers: Balance- $376,376 (Rs 3,13,34,552), Current Squad Strength-12

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Balance- $105,651 (Rs 87,95,802), Current Squad Strength-12

Patna Pirates: Balance $30,960,545 (Rs 3,09,60,545), Current Squad Strength- 10

Puneri Paltan: Balance- $337,182 (Rs 2,80,71,538), Current Squad Strength-13

Tamil Thalaivas: Balance- $292,651(Rs 2,43,64,164), Current Squad Strength-14

Telugu Titans: Balance: $413,950(Rs 3,44,62,733), Current Squad Strength-9

U Mumba: Balance- $324291(Rs 2,69,98,360), Current Squad Strength-13