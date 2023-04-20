PBKS vs RCB Head to Head: IPL 2023 stats, playing XIs, pitch report, live-streaming details & more

PBKS vs RCB Head to Head- IPL 2023: The Punjab Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in match no. 27 of the IPL season on Thursday, April 20. The clash will take place at the home ground of Punjab, the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium. In the last match, despite Faf du Plessis and Maxwell’s partnership scoring 126 out of 226 run chase, RCB fell short of the target by a very small margin.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings were impressive in the previous match beating the LSG team despite the absence of their captain Dhawan. PBKS is currently fifth in the points table and will be looking to put up another good show.

Ahead of today’s match, here is a look at the two teams’ head-to-head:

PBKS vs RCB- IPL 2023: Head-to-head record in IPL

The PBKS and RCB have locked horns with each other in 30 matches in the history of IPL. Out of these matches, PBKS has won a total of 17 matches and RCB has won 13 matches. Hence the head-to-head record of PBKS and RCB stands at 17-13. In the city of Mohali, RCB has won four matches out of seven encounters. Furthermore, the visitors (8.71) even have a better average run rate than the hosts (8.46).

Matches played: 30

Matches won by Punjab Kings: 17

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore: 13

PBKS vs RCB- IPL 2023: Pitch report

The surface here at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali is usually helpful for pacers and the dimensions of this ground are pretty big on either side. There will be true bounce and we can expect plenty of runs. There might be dew in the latter half of the game and hence both sides might be tempted to chase at this venue.

PBKS vs RCB- IPL 2023: Weather update

According to weather.com, Mohali is predicted to have partly cloudy weather at 30 degrees Celsius. The bad news for IPL 2023 fans is that there are chances for rainfall to spoil today’s match. However, the chances of rainfall are only 10 per cent, so even if it rains, the game could end with a definitive result with a match winner.

PBKS vs RCB- IPL 2023: Probable playing XI

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan/Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matt Short/Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Mohammed Siraj.

PBKS vs RCB- IPL 2023: Prediction

Prediction: Punjab Kings will win today’s match.

PBKS vs RCB- IPL 2023: Broadcast & live-streaming details

Match timings: 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Live broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema app



