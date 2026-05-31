/Para-athlete Chirag Tyagi dies after being shot by rival in UP days after Asian Para Games qualification

A national-level para-athlete who had recently earned qualification for the upcoming Para Asian Games was shot dead in Ghaziabad on Saturday, according to police. The deceased, Chirag Tyagi, hailed from Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh was found dead in the Sai Upvan area, with investigators confirming he had suffered a gunshot injury. Authorities have detained a fellow para-athlete in connection with the case and are currently questioning the suspect.

Tyagi’s death came just two days after a major sporting milestone, having secured qualification for the Para Asian Games in Japan later this year by winning gold in the 400m event at a national championship in Bengaluru.

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According to police, Tyagi had left a hostel in Delhi earlier that day and was travelling back to his village. His body was later recovered from the Sai Upvan locality, with initial investigations indicating that he had sustained a gunshot injury.

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Investigators reviewed CCTV footage from the area and identified a suspect, leading to the detention of another para-athlete. Police received information about the incident around 3 pm and subsequently launched an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.