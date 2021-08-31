Pakistan's Shoaib Malik spotted with fork sticking to shoe during CPL 2021 match; netizens say, 'what the fork'

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik grabbed eyeballs during a recent Caribbean Premier League (CPL) match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. During the match, Shoaib was spotted with a fork sticking to his shoe, while he was batting.

Videos and photos of the incident were circulated on social media forums and went viral. Twitterati had a field day as they gave hilarious takes on the fork incident.

One of the users wrote, "Shoaib Malik played with a fork on his backfoot shoe so that he remembers not to play on the backfoot ( if he plays it breaks) Never seen before!"

Another wrote, "Shoaib Malik bring the dinner table to the pitch!"

Another user chimed in and wrote, "Looks like it came from lunch break..."

See the pictures here:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors - 5th Match result

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the match by eight wickets. In the match, Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and they opted to bat first, scoring 146 runs.

Shoaib Malik scored five runs off 12 balls before losing his wicket to Dominic Drakes. Chandrapaul Hemraj (39), Mohammad Hafeez (38), Nicholas Pooran (23) contributed most of the runs with their bats.

In reply, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots reached the given target with seven balls to spare.

After the match, Guyana Amazon Warriors skipper Nicholas Pooran said, "We were 15-20 short. We did get a few in the back end but we were short. A lot of talented players but we need to get the right combination. I want to win games for my team. I am doing right now what is best for my team."

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots skipper Dwayne Bravo said, "A great team effort. Credit to entire bowling group. Well done to all my bowlers. It is a wicket which offers for both spin and pace. It is a fairly small ground. As long as you play the game smart, you will do well as a batter. Thomas and Lewis did well to chase this tricky total down."