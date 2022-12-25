Pakistan vs New Zealand 2022/23, 1st Test: When and where to watch, live streaming, predicted XIs

Pakistan is all set to host New Zealand for two Tests and three ODIs, starting on Monday, December 26th. Pakistan suffered an embarrassing 0-3 defeat at the hands of England that had put end to their hopes of qualifying for the finals of WTC.

Meanwhile, from removal of Ramiz Raja as the chairman of the board to the sacking of Muhammad Wasim as the head of selection committee, Pakistan cricket was struck by a sea of changes following England series. Although interim replacements have been announced by now, what remains same is the belief among the camp that success can still be found this time. Babar Azam and his team are equally determined to take their chances this time and not repeat same mistakes against the Kiwis.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will have its agendas set going forward. With a strong squad and a new skipper – Tim Southee at helm, it will be interesting to see what strategies will be deployed in the first Test. Return of Ajaz Patel to the XI looks likely considering the conditions while New Zealand will also bank on the shoulders of Michael Bracewell to do the job with both bat and ball.

So let’s get to know more about this match –

When and where is the 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand taking place?

The first of the two-Tests between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi, starting on Monday, December 26th.

What time will the 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand start?

The match will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

How can we watch the 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand?

The fans based out in India can enjoy the live coverage of the 1st Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on SONY Sports Network on TV and on SONY LIV app online.

Predicted XI of both teams –

Pakistan - Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Kamran Ghulam, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed