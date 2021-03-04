Pakistan Super League postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19: PCB

Islamabad, Pakistan Published: Mar 04, 2021, 01.41 PM(IST)

PSL 2020 Final, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming: When and how to watch KAR vs LAH match? Photograph:( Twitter )

"The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February," an official release from the PCB stated.

The on-going Pakistan Super League has been postponed indefinitely due to a coronavirus outbreak. The decision was taken in a meeting between the organising committee and the team owners and management on Thursday due to recent COVID-19 cases reported in the league. 

The board took this decision a day after three people tested positive for coronavirus. This included Quetta Gladiators batsman Tom Baton and Karachi Kings fielding coach Kamran Khan.

Earlier, a PSL fixture was postponed by a day after Quetta's Fawad Ahmed testing positive for the contagious virus. 

The previous edition of the T20 league faced postponement due to coronavirus pandemic, and the league was rescheduled and hosted it last November.

